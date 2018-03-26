  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
BUSINESS

Fiesta Mart deal creates largest Hispanic-focused grocery chain

EMBED </>More Videos

Bodega Latina agrees to buy Fiesta Mart (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston-based Fiesta Mart is part of a major deal to become part of the nation's largest Hispanic-focused chain.

On Sunday, Bodega Latina Corporation announced that it would be buying Fiesta Mart and all of its 63 stores, making it a total of 122 stores across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

The retailers said they hope to enhance shopping with improved prices, quality and customer service.

"The acquisition of Fiesta allows us to meaningfully expand into Texas via an established, well known supermarket operator. Through the combination of the strengths of our two organizations, we will be well positioned to significantly accelerate our vision of efficiently offering high quality products at the lowest possible prices. We believe this transaction will be beneficial for all of our stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, employees, and vendors. We look forward to welcoming Fiesta's talented employees and working together to create the premier Hispanic grocery retailer," Carlos Smith, President and CEO of Bodega Latina, said.

"Combining the strengths of Bodega Latina with those of Fiesta will accelerate the evolution and growth of Fiesta through combining the parties' scale, geographic reach, talented teams, and market knowledge. Our team members are excited about becoming part of the Bodega Latina family and continuing to grow the combined company," Sid Keswani, CEO of Fiesta, said.

It's not known yet how much the deal is worth.

It's expected to close later this year.

Fiesta Mart stores won't change their name.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmoneyfinanceu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Chemical company and owner indicted
Bumped United passenger walks away with $10,000 voucher
You can buy your Mister Rogers postage stamp starting today
More Business
Top Stories
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
DEADLY LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Wife speaks after husband charged with running away with teen
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
Show More
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Man finds love letter on the street written in 1977
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
More Video