  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial

Father drowns moments after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car

EMBED </>More Videos

A father died after saving his 3-year-old daughter from their sinking car. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
A father died after saving his 3-year-old daughter from drowning in a pond in Indianapolis.

Police say the man stopped to talk to someone and left his daughter in the running car Sunday afternoon.

Somehow the girl hit the gear shift, putting the car into reverse.

The car and the little girl rolled into a pond.

The father and his friend ran into the pond to save her.

He got to the vehicle before it fully submerged and got the girl out safely.

Tragically, the man did not know how to swim and he drowned after saving his daughter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drowningchild in carchild rescuerescuewateru.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
DEADLY LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Wife speaks after husband charged with running away with teen
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
Show More
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Man finds love letter on the street written in 1977
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64, including children
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
More Video