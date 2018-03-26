1 Austin officer shot, 1 injured during deadly standoff

Final update: incident has ended in the 5500 block of Ponciana Dr. One officer shot at sustaining injury to arm. Second officer sustained injuries to hand/knee. One individual pronounced deceased at the scene. Entire briefing from Chief Manley has been posted on Twitter. https://t.co/d1yyjeurpC — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 26, 2018

Two Austin police officers are recovering after they were ambushed during a deadly standoff.Police said the officers responded to a call for help before 11 p.m. Sunday at the 5500 block of Ponciana Dr.While they were checking the area, one officer was shot and the other suffered injuries to his arm and knee.Police said they shot and killed the suspect when he walked out with a woman. She was not hurt and is safe.