PHOENIX, Arizona --A man and his 4-day-old daughter were stranded in Phoenix when they weren't allowed to board a Frontier Airlines flight back home.
According to KPHO, Rubin Swift flew from Cleveland, Ohio, to Phoenix, Arizona, to pick up his newborn daughter Ru-Andria, of whom he had just gained custody.
He said he spoke with Frontier and they told him what he needed to get his daughter on board, which included a birth certificate and a note from the hospital saying she was clear to fly. When the two arrived at the entry gate, they were denied.
Frontier Airlines' policy states that a child must be at least seven days old to fly.
"I asked for my money. They said it would take seven days to get your money back," Swift said.
Swift did not have any money for a hotel or to rent a car to get back to Ohio.
With no other options, Swift gave Joy Ringhofer a call. Ringhofer, who is a volunteer at the hospital, helped take care of Swift's baby.
He was stunned by her response.
"I didn't expect her to say, 'I'm coming to get you and take you home.' So, I'm thinking, 'She is going to drive me back to Cleveland' but she actually brought me to her house and feeding me and making sure my baby is alright," Swift said.
Swift now had a place to stay until his daughter was 7 days old and able to fly.
"We're two different colors and she opened up her door and it never was an issue," said Swift. "My color was never an issue. She loves my baby. She held her. My baby was with her all night. Who does that?"
"I had such a strong feeling that I needed to do this for him," said Ringhofer. "I know he was a kind and safe man to have in my home and he has been a perfect gentleman."
Swift is even calling Ringhofer his child's grandmother.
"He promised to come back and visit me, and let me see her again," said Ringhofer. "I'm looking forward to that."