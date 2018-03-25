ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Will she make it? Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"

Julia Cole talks about her American Idol audition. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the quest to be the next "American Idol" underway across the country, all eyes in Houston will be on our own local star.

Julia Cole has had the opportunity to go on tour with country superstars and sing the National Anthem at a Houston Texans home game.

Now, she's hoping to share her talents with the world on the Idol stage.

Cole traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to audition. There, she says, her experience was one to remember.

"Two days before my audition, the weather changed in Nashville and I completely lost my voice," she said. "I got super sick and I had to get a steroid shot, my voice was gone."

She says the judges, including Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, talked about her National Anthem performance and found it on YouTube.

Cole added that the YouTube video saved her audition.

On Monday, you can find out if she makes it to Hollywood at 7 p.m. on ABC13.
