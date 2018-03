EMBED >More News Videos Watch out now! Mississippi man puts mustard on his crawfish

A crawfish enjoying spring festivities is going viral after clinging to a beer can and appearing to smoke a cigarette during a New Orleans crawfish boil.The video posted on Twitter immediately went viral with more than 44,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes.The 14-second video shows the mudbug lifting a cigarette up over and over - making it look like he is taking a few puffs.