ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Black Panther becomes top grossing superhero film of all time in U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

'Black Panther' surpasses 'The Avengers,' and becomes highest grossing superhero film in U.S. (KTRK)

The movie Black Panther continues to rack up milestones.

Its latest accomplishments is now the top grossing superhero film of all time in North America.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther passed The Avengers on Saturday to become the number one movie in the superhero genre.

Variety reports that the film should reach the $630 million mark at the U.S. box office this weekend.

If this happens, the film will become the fifth highest grossing movie in U.S. history, behind Star Wars the Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic and Jurassic World.

Globally, Black Panther has made more than $1.2 billion to date.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmovieBlack Panthermarvelsuperheroesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
It's an 'eggcellent' week for some free fun in Houston
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
NSYNC to reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 injured in suspected DUI crash
3 shot after 'large fight' in Topgolf parking lot
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Deputies arrest man accused of exposing himself to women
Pro skater's gun t-shirt allegedly gets him kicked off flight
VIRAL VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
Teenager crashes into building during driving test
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Show More
Walmart testing out robots in select U.S. stores
Student attacked, ambushed getting off school bus
Tribal court orders return of baby to her parents
Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'
Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
More News
Top Video
Pro skater's gun t-shirt allegedly gets him kicked off flight
More business in Houston? Abbott meeting with leaders in India
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
Student attacked, ambushed getting off school bus
More Video