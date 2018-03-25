The movie Black Panther continues to rack up milestones.Its latest accomplishments is now the top grossing superhero film of all time in North America.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther passed The Avengers on Saturday to become the number one movie in the superhero genre.Variety reports that the film should reach the $630 million mark at the U.S. box office this weekend.If this happens, the film will become the fifth highest grossing movie in U.S. history, behind Star Wars the Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic and Jurassic World.Globally, Black Panther has made more than $1.2 billion to date.