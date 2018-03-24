A night in Mumbai can lead to pretty much anything.But if you can somehow take your eyes off the steaming street food, you'll notice all of the cell phones. You can thank a company called Reliance Industries for that.Reliance is one of India's biggest conglomerates - specializing in multiple industries - including telecommunications, oil and gas refining, and retail.Governor Greg Abbott met with company leaders to discuss bringing more business to Houston."Of all the cities in the United States, the one that would have the biggest impact of expansion of reliance activities would be Houston," he said.The governor says Reliance already has a Houston office with 20 employees and $10 million in revenue.