The hottest acts to see at Houston's new In Bloom music festival

HOUSTON, Texas --Houston's newest music festival, In Bloom, is set to launch its inaugural year in the confines of Eleanor Tinsley Park on Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25 - only a stone's throw away from downtown Houston. The two-day event features an eclectic lineup of internationally known acts across the alternative, hip-hop, and EDM genres, with a large amount of local and regional acts for those looking to discover new music across the festival's four stages.
For those gun-shy about buying tickets due to the weather incidents that have marred previous editions of the now defunct Free Press Summer Fest, there is only a 20 percent chance of rain in the forecast, with temps predicted to be in the comfortably manageable low '80s.
Here are the Top 10 acts we suggest seeking out during the course of the weekend.
Saturday, March 24
Beck, 9:30-11 pm, Bud Light Stage
The Grammy-award-winning, alternative chameleon Beck is back on the road following the release of 2017 album Colors, bringing over 20 years of hits, dating back to the grunge-era game changer, "Loser." It may have been awhile since he's toured, but Beck's live show has been acclaimed for its energy he brings to the stage and excellent backing musicians who make his sound and vision come to life.
Cigarettes After Sex, 8:40-9:30 pm, Fauna Stage
The Brooklyn, NY quartet Cigarettes After Sex is building a solid fan base after releasing their self-titled debut, one of the best albums of 2017. This will be an interesting to see if the band can convert over to a festival setting as they create dreamy, mid-tempo soundscapes with intimate lyrics. The night time set will lend some atmosphere to a film noir-like soundtrack, best listened to in the shadows.
Lil Uzi Vert, 8-8:50 pm, Bud Light Stage
The Philadelphia rapper, Lil Uzi Vert has been blowing up the last few years, releasing the U.S. chart-topping Luv Is Rage 2 last summer and appearing on the No. 1 single, "Bad and Boujee" with Migos in late 2016. Lil Uzi Vert seems a perfect fit for music gatherings as his music incorporates elements of trap and rock, feeding the musical appetites of a mass cross section of festival goers. If he shows up, this should be a highlight of the weekend in a city that loves hip-hop.
Broken Social Scene, 7:40-8:40 pm, Flora Stage
The legendary Toronto indie act, Broken Social Scene, is one of the most veteran acts to appear at In Bloom Music Festival this weekend and part of the fun is discovering which members of the massive collective of influential musicians will make an appearance. Will Leslie Feist be there to sing "Almost Crimes"? Will Metric's Emily Haines be there to sing "Anthems of a Seventeen Year Old Girl"? How about Stars' Amy Millan for "7/4 Shoreline"? Whatever combination shows up, these alt-rock lifers always put on an excellent performance.
