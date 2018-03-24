ABC13 & YOU

FREE tennis lessons offered to kids in Houston

Free tennis lessons in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Zina Garrison was one of the top tennis players in the world.

She was a product of a free tennis program started by her lifelong coach, John Wilkerson, at MacGregor Park in 1974.

Garrison wanted to give kids in Houston the same opportunities that she was given as a child. So, she and Wilkerson founded the Zina Garrison Academy in 1993 with her prize money from the Family Circle Cup.

The ZGA Academy was never intended to just provide tennis education, but to provide everything a child would need to become successful in life.

Garrison always envisioned the program being a free service to all members of the community. The program remains 100 percent free.
