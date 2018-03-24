ABC13 & YOU

March to find a cure for bone marrow failure disease

EMBED </>More Videos

March to find a cure for bone marrow disease (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For almost 35 years, the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation has been working to provide education, support and hope for patients living with bone marrow failure diseases.

Each year they partner with the Frontier Fiesta to put together an unforgettable morning dedicated to raising awareness about these rare diseases called the Frontier Fiesta March for Marrow.

ABC13 & You met one special family dedicated to raising money and awareness through Team June Bug, formed in honor of their daughter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybone marrowpeace marchABC13 & You
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
FREE tennis lessons offered to kids in Houston
Locals get colorful at the Houston Holi festival
Bayou City Art Festival returns to Houston this spring
Meet the 10-year-old author who just wrote his first book
More ABC13 & You
SOCIETY
What is Earth Hour?
FREE tennis lessons offered to kids in Houston
Locals get colorful at the Houston Holi festival
Florida hospital celebrates Channelview ISD bus crash survivor's birthday
More Society
Top Stories
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Student attacked, ambushed getting off school bus
Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'
Thousands join "March for Our Lives" rally in Houston
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at rally
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Show More
Would you drink this? Brown water plaguing Brazoria Co. subdivision
Officer injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver
Human remains found near Lake Houston, police say
1 injured after shooting outside gas station in Channelview
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
More News
Top Video
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Students to host 'Day of Unity' at Bellaire High School
70-year-old killed in accident, driver detained by authorities
More Video