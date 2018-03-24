City of Houston employee identified as innocent driver killed during high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A City of Houston employee has been identified as the innocent driver killed during a high-speed chase Saturday morning in Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriffs Office, a chase ended with the suspect killing 60-year-old Adorn Strambler.

Authorities said that DPS troopers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen 2012 Ford Mustang around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. As the trooper approached the vehicle, the suspect, 17-year-old Chidi Onunkwo, sped away in his vehicle.

Investigators said Onunwko ran several traffic lights and struck Strambler's 2017 Honda at the intersection of Shiller and Highway 6.

Strambler, a senior paralegal in the city's legal department, died at the scene.

Authorities said Okunkwo attempted to flee on foot after the crash, but deputies found him and he was arrested for felony evading in a vehicle.

In a statement, city officials called Strambler's death a "loss for the entire city."

"Mayor Turner has been notified and privately will share his condolences with the family," a statement read.
