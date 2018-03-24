1 injured after shooting outside gas station in Channelview

1 injured after shooting outside gas station in Channelview (KTRK)

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say one person was shot and transported the hospital after a man opened fire at a gas station in Channelview Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting outside of the Exxon in the 1700 block of East Freeway around 6:00 a.m.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that two men driving a Ford Explorer were getting gas when two men on motorcycles pulled in behind them and started a fight.

Authorities say one of the men inside of the Ford Explorer started shooting, striking one of the motorcyclist.

The victim was taken to the Texas Medical Center by Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

No suspects have been arrested.
