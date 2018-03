Thousands join "March for Our Lives" rally in Houston

EMBED >More News Videos SkyEye was over downtown Houston for 'March for Our Lives' rally.

When action is needed to protect our youth from violence, the people must move forward. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/G5TSzqGHqs — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 24, 2018

Thank you all. Who came out and exercised their rights in a responsible and productive manner today. Especially want to thank the young folks in the crowd of approximately 15,000. https://t.co/JaMcIXR6RB — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 24, 2018

While hundreds of thousands marched across the country, nearly 15,000 gathered in downtown Houston on Saturday to rally for stricter gun control and "March for Our Lives."Mayor Sylvester Turner told several thousand people demonstrating for stricter gun control that adults have a responsibility to stand up and protect all children.Turner spoke Saturday morning at a rally at Tranquillity Park as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives" following deadly gunfire last month at a school in Parkland, Florida.Turner also announced creation of the Mayor's Commission to End Gun Violence, to focus on researching and recommending solutions at a local level.The movement was sparked by the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and staff dead and several injured.