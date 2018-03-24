MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Thousands join "March for Our Lives" rally in Houston

Thousands gathered in Houston to rally for stricter gun laws, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While hundreds of thousands marched across the country, nearly 15,000 gathered in downtown Houston on Saturday to rally for stricter gun control and "March for Our Lives."

Mayor Sylvester Turner told several thousand people demonstrating for stricter gun control that adults have a responsibility to stand up and protect all children.

Turner spoke Saturday morning at a rally at Tranquillity Park as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives" following deadly gunfire last month at a school in Parkland, Florida.

SkyEye was over downtown Houston for 'March for Our Lives' rally.



Turner also announced creation of the Mayor's Commission to End Gun Violence, to focus on researching and recommending solutions at a local level.


The movement was sparked by the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and staff dead and several injured.

RELATED: March for our Lives: The names and faces to know ahead of the worldwide demonstrations

In the weeks since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, faces new and old have emerged to carry the torch in their battle for gun reform.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
