HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston police officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of his patrol car Saturday morning.
Investigators say an officer was pulled over on the North Freeway between Airline and North Main, helping tow a vehicle, when the driver of a Chevy Malibu slammed into the back of his patrol car.
According to reports, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m.
You can see damage to the back of the @houstonpolice squad car. Heavy damage to the Chevy Malibu involved. We'll have a live report at 5:30AM on #abc13. #hounews pic.twitter.com/7RK8fxrCWl— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) March 24, 2018
The Houston Police Department officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the driver of the Chevy Malibu showed signs of impairment and was arrested on the scene.