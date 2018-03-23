Two men are in custody after pretending to be members of law enforcement and doing the unthinkable: attempting to pull over drivers in Houston.Little did they know, they pulled over two undercover Houston police officers.According to HPD, a white car with flashing lights on the dashboard pulled up behind the officers. The officers were in an unmarked vehicle in the 500 block of West Little York.Officers said they noticed the white car had no police identifiers and had an expired paper tag.After stopping, Travion Crawford, 19, and Reginald Edwards, 26, got out and approached the unmarked police vehicle.That's when the two HPD officers got out of their vehicle and ordered the suspects to the ground, police said.Both men were arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant.