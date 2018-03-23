POLITICS

Gov. Abbott likely announcing some deals during trade mission trip to India

Pooja Lodhia reports from India with Gov. Greg Abbott.

MUMBAI, India (KTRK) --
The first full day of Gov. Gregg Abbott's India trade mission began Friday.

The trip to India began Thursday morning in Austin with Abbott.

"It's my first opportunity to visit India, so it expands my horizons and perspectives of the entire world. That can do nothing but benefit the governor of Texas," said Governor Abbott.

The mission trip is funded by the non-profit Texas Economic Development Corporation with corporate donations.

En route to India, we stopped in Ireland to refuel, but we still had nine and a half hours before we arrived in India, which gave us plenty of time to do some research.

During this trip, we will visit multiple cities. The first stop is Mumbai, which is the country's financial, commercial and entertainment center. Then, we will head to Bangalore, which is known for its information technology sector. Afterward, we'll go up north to Delhi, the country's capital.

Our final trip is a quick one to the glorious Taj Mahal in Agra.

We'll be back in Austin by next Friday.

"Perhaps announcing some deals and working to develop the economic relationship but also the cultural relationship between Texas and India," Governor Abbott said.

The first thing we noticed when we finally landed in Mumbai was the weather. Just like Houston, Mumbai is hot and humid, but you'll also find stifling smog and poverty here.

Our trip began the traditional Indian way - with flower garlands and blessings for both Governor Abbott and his wife Cecilia.

The meetings are scheduled to begin tomorrow! I'll be keeping you updated on air and online.
