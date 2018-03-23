SOCIETY

West Houston marathon runner to give out $23K to Hurricane Harvey victims

Marathoner doles out $23,000 she raised to help her neighborhood. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A motivated marathoner who raised thousands of dollars to help her west Houston neighborhood recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey will distribute that money this weekend.

We first met Annie Hewitt back in October 2017 as she trained for the New York City marathon.

Her training runs took her along the silt-covered Buffalo Bayou. She called the runs her "Harvey therapy" while asking people to donate to a fund that would help her Memorial Glen neighbors rebuild after the flooding.

RELATED: West Houston mom running marathon for Harvey relief
Annie Hewitt says she's running for a cause: to clean up her neighborhood after Harvey.


Now, she's getting ready to dole out $23,000 to 100 families still working to put their lives back together.

In addition to distributing the funds, Hewitt says she hope to bring some joy back into the neighborhood by planting lemon trees at the neighborhood pool.

Many of the Memorial Glen residents cite the sense of community as the reason why they will rebuild and stay in the west Houston neighborhood.
