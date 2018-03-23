3 New Vietnamese Spots In Houston

Pho X Trang's
21519 Tomball Parkway, Suite I
Pho X Trang's (above) is a neighborhood Vietnamese eatery in northwest Houston. The eatery specializes in traditional fare, including banh mi, pho, vermicelli and rice plates.
On the menu, look for offerings like vermicelli with grilled shrimp and egg rolls, seafood pho, and a grilled lemongrass beef rice plate.
Yelp users are generally positive about Pho X Trang's, which currently holds four stars out of 21 reviews on the site.
Yelper Lisa B., who reviewed Pho X Trang's on March 17th, wrote, "We started with beef spring rolls and they were super fresh! The peanut sauce was also amazing, and you can tell everything is made to order and not from a bottle. "
And Marc W. wrote, "This is my absolute fav place! It just opened in my hood and it's seriously the best pho I've ever had, not to mention the interior build-out is awesome! Super cozy."
Pho X Trang's is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-9pm.
Oui Eats
5085 Westheimer Rd., Galleria
Photo: Chinh/Yelp
Oui Eats is a fast-casual Vietnamese eatery inside the Galleria, serving banh mi, spring rolls, vermicelli, rice plates and more.
On the menu, look for a chargrilled barbecue and pate banh mi, vermicelli with chargrilled meatballs and pho with eye of round steak. It also offers slow drip iced Vietnamese coffee.
Yelp users are still warming up to Oui Eats, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Truc T., who reviewed Oui Eats on January 31st, wrote, "I am surprise by the number of bad reviews. I ordered a tofu banh mi sandwich and loved it! I came 10 minutes before they close, and the owner was still eager to take my order."
And Fran C. wrote, "I was introduced to this place yesterday and will be going back today because I loved it so much. I was introduced to the vermicelli bowl (I ordered the beef) and I loved it."
Oui Eats is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-9pm, and Sunday from 10am-6pm.
Pho Bolsa
4505 Cypress Creek Parkway, Suite B
Photo: Ryan T./Yelp
Like the other eateries on this list, Pho Bolsa features traditional Vietnamese mainstays, like banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle dishes, rice plates, and more.
Look for offerings like the chargrilled beef banh mi with cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and egg butter; grilled pork vermicelli bowls, and the "Rocking Beef" with filet mignon cubes, sauteed onions, garlic, and bell pepper served over rice.
Pho Bolsa currently holds four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sylvia I. wrote, "Beautifully decorated large beach house inside with really hip music. Extremely clean and smells nice. Very friendly and accommodating waiter. The food was fresh and delicious."
And Katy K. said, "Everything was very tasty and good quality. Spring rolls had a good distribution of ingredients and got a nice big serving of peanut sauce with it."
Pho Bolsa is open Friday and Saturday from 10am-10pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 10am-9pm.