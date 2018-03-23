HEALTH & FITNESS

Galveston County investigating the risk of disease transmission at health facility

Galveston County investigating the risk of disease transmission at Coastal Health & Wellness. (KTRK)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston County Health District is investigating the risk of disease transmission related to infection control practices at the Coastal Health & Wellness.

The clinics are located in Texas City and Galveston.

According to a statement, the investigation was triggered by a recent accreditation site review conducted on Feb. 12-13, 2018.

"Although we have no conclusive evidence at this time that disease transmission has taken place from procedures that were performed at Coastal Health & Wellness, we want to err on the side of caution and offer testing to any patients who could have been impacted," Dr. Philip Keiser, with the Galveston County Local Health Authority, said in a statement.

Officials said upon being notified on Feb. 14, dental and medical procedures that required sterilization of instruments were suspended.

Individuals who received certain dental or medical procedures at CHW from March 1, 2015 to Feb. 13, 2018 are advised to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, which will be provided for free at the health district office.

Testing services is expected to start on Monday.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit the Galveston County's Public Health Office or call (409) 938-2397.
