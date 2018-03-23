Texas Pulled Pork Cheesesteak - Pulled pork on a jalapeno cheddar hoagie with grilled onions and peppers, topped with queso blanco

Texas Brisket Cheesesteak - Chopped brisket on a jalapeno cheddar hoagie with grilled onions and peppers topped with queso bravo

Hot Dog Sliders - Mini hot dogs served on a New England-style roll

After a World Series-winning season, the Houston Astros plan to feed their fans in 2018 like champions.Ahead of Minute Maid Park's home opener on April 2, the team's concession provider Aramark rolled out new food creations that fans can eat while cheering on the defending champs.Some of the menu items are twists on favorites.Try this: the, which is pulled pork, chopped beef, smoke sausage, cirtus kale black bean slaw, and golden grain mustard BBQ sauce served on a deep-fried funnel cake.There's also, served at the Brew House in center field. You can get down on fresh-cut fries with picadillo, shredded lettuce, queso, olives avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips.Torchy's Tacos, which have become a popular presence at Minute Maid, is introducing a stadium-only dish: the. It boasts an all-beef Nolan Ryan Hot Dog topped with hot Cheetos, green chili queso, tortilla strips, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalepenos, sour cream, and cilantro served on crisp, corn tortillas inside a flour tortilla.The Astros are also partnering with a couple of restaurants, which both operate across the street from the ballpark, to serve up their take on stadium fare.Osso & Kristalla is giving 'Stros fans the, which consists of crispy pasta chips, ground Italian sausage, chopped tomato, and formaggio blanco, or "white cheese."DAT Creole is sling its version of meat pies, which is packed with Louisiana-spiced akaushi beef, crispy pastry with a rougaroux sauce. The meat pies will be sold at Osso & Kristalla's location at Section 226.For the sweet-tooths out there, the Astros are giving you the green-light to eat cookie dough.will be served. In addition, Brew House has the Cinnamon Bun Sundae, which consists of a warm, jumbo cinnamon roll, vanilla bean ice cream, whiskey caramel sauce, Bailey's chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and berries.Here are the other big menu items you can expect this season:- Foot-long hot dog served on a New England style roll with chopped brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, and pickles (served at the Budweiser Brew House in center field; Texas Legends Grill in Section 231)(served at Astros Sliders in Section 114)- Grilled beef patty served on a Challah bun with onion rings, bacon, jalapeno slaw and BBQ Sauce (served at Texas Legends Grill in Section 134)- Freshly-packed Nolan Ryan beef served on a jalapeno cheddar potato roll with topping station available (served at Texas Legends Grill in Section 231)- Smoked pulled pork served on flour tortillas with pineapples and salsa verde (served at the Taco Trio location in section 125)- Choice of beef or chicken fajitas served on a flour tortilla with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream (served at HTX MEX in Section 215)- Choice of beef or chicken fajitas served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream (served at HTX MEX in Section 215)- braised beef, queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado and sunny side up egg served on a butter-toasted onion roll (served in the Brew House Tiers)- Slow-smoked pulled pork, spicy Italian sausage, black pepper bacon, citrus kale bean cabbage slaw, golden grain mustard BBQ sauce served on a butter-toasted pretzel bun (served in the Brew House Tiers)(served at Jackson Street BBQ in Section 124)(served at Jackson Street BBQ in Section 124)