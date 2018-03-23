EDUCATION

School district plans to arm students with rocks as protection against school shooters

EMBED </>More Videos

School district plans to arm students with rocks against potential school shooters (KTRK)

By
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
As schools around the nation grapple with how to best protect their students against a potential gunman, a school district in Pennsylvania has come up with one concrete solution.

The superintendent of the Blue Mountain School district is in the spotlight after telling state lawmakers his students will protect themselves against potential school shooters with rocks.

"Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned," said Dr. David Helsel.

Dr. Helsel says that one stone can inflict a lot of pain and distract a shooter.

"At one time I just had the idea of river stone. They're the right size for hands. You can throw them very hard and they will create or cause pain, which can distract," said Helsel.

Helsel says teachers, staff and students were given active shooter training through a program known as ALICE which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate and they routinely hold evacuation drills for active shooter simulations.

Students and teachers apparently like the plan.

The district has no plans to arm teachers, but each school will train and certify a maintenance worker to carry a gun. The rocks will be a last resort, according to Helsel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool safetyschool shootingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Here's who will be leading Houston schools for now
School staff praised for man's 'miracle' recovery from heart attack
Teacher fired after calling US military 'lowest of low'
University of Texas board approves tuition increase
More Education
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
On-call 'casual cop' dispatched to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
British women bare all for charity
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Show More
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita
More News
Top Video
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
More Video