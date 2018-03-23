4 makeup hacks you need to know about

  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What girl doesn't love a great beauty hack? Well, we went to senior makeup artist Yaneek Proctor at Nars in the River Oaks District for some of her makeup secrets.

1. Use eye-shadow primer on the lids, of course, but also use a primer under your eyes, on your brows and your lips for a water-resistant look. Just make sure it's a clear or translucent shade.

2. To make your lips look bigger, apply lip liner to the outer lips inward before the meeting of the bow, blend the liner until it is faded out for a fuller look and then take a soft color like Bolero Velvet matte lip pencil and place it in the center of the lip for a highlighted touch. Setting with a loose powder will make it last!

3. To match your foundation perfectly, you want to match the shade to the high part of your cheek bone.

4. For fuller looking lashes, when applying mascara, feather the bristles toward the outer eye to give an almond shape and "open the eye area." For the bottom lashes, use a flat brush, tap it in the mascara and then brush along lower lashes. This is a cleaner way to get better color on your lower lashes.
