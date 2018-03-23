A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Edward Norton was being shot.The fire broke out in the basement of a building being used as a movie set on St. Nicholas Avenue just before 11 p.m.While backing out of the building, the firefighter was separated from his unit and he was found unconsciousHe was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro identified him as 37-year-old Firefighter Michael Davidson, a 15-year veteran.Two more firefighters were seriously injured with burns, while three civilians suffered minor injuries.Eric Phillips, Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary, tweeted: "This is an awful night."The building is home to the former St. Nick's Jazz Pub, which closed in 2011.The blaze broke out on the set of "Motherless Brooklyn," starring Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.A statement was released on behalf of the producers of "Motherless Brooklyn":They weren't filming when the fire broke out. The building was vacant when the fire started.The cause of the fire is under investigation.