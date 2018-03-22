Officers found a small child was taken on a wild ride during a police chase that stretched through multiple counties.The chase has just ended in Liberty County on Highway 90 near County Road 603. This is between Crosby and Dayton.There are very few details, but we know the chase began in Pasadena and has ended in arrests about 30 to 40 miles away in Liberty County.It is not clear what started it all, but we know when officers finally got the driver to stop, they found there was also a child in the truck along with at least two adults.