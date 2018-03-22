SOCIETY

More growth for Houston: Census report shows continued population growth for area

The Houston-area has one of the fastest growing populations in the country. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We love Houston and apparently so does everyone else.

The Houston-Harris County area has one of the fastest growing populations in the country, according to the latest numbers from the new Census report.

This would place Harris County as the third most populous county in the nation, adding 36,000 people last year. Only three counties in the country grew faster than Harris County.

The city of Houston is the fourth largest in the country, but if you combine the entire Houston metro area -- which includes Sugar Land and The Woodlands -- the area added nearly 100,000 residents last year.

This would make it the second fastest growing metropolitan area in the nation.
