Two women are charged with prostitution after an undercover sting in north Harris County."We sent our undercover folks in and sure enough, the two suspects in this case, solicited the officers for sex acts," said Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.Zhuyu Jiang and Lanyu Bian were each arrested and jailed on a $500 bond.The bust happened at the QQ Spa on FM 2920, near Rhodes Rd.Herman says they were tipped off about alleged sex crimes at the spa through an anonymous complaint on their website.He tells Eyewitness News this is not the first arrest made at the business."We have made arrests on other females out of the same spa," said Herman.Our camera got a quick look inside to the waiting area, with an ATM and a second door."That shouldn't be happening two doors down, it shouldn't be happening at all," said Erich Horn, who works inside the same strip center.Horn says there were many red flags that something inside wasn't right."Sometimes I walk guests out for safety reasons and they're still open around midnight, one o'clock, and you did see single men coming and going."Another nearby business tells Eyewitness News the women seemed to work around the clock and appeared to be living at the spa.Constable Herman tells us they found no signs the women were being trafficked."These folks were there on their own free will and accord doing what they're doing," said Herman. "There's no sex trafficking here that we're aware of."He tells us that because of the prolific amount of illegal spas he has an undercover team dedicated to sex crimes."We have a special group of undercover officers that strictly just keep those spas in check."He says the QQ Spa was operating without a license and will be shut down.They are trying to file charges against the owner as well.