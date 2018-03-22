Suspects 'playing' with gun attempt to rob delivery man

The attempted robbery happened in Harlem.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, New York --
Two men are wanted for trying to rob a delivery man at gunpoint in Harlem.

The suspects were said to be playing around with a gun before suddenly confronting the delivery man in a building.

They had apparently ordered food to be delivered to the fourth floor of the building, and when the 56-year-old victim showed up, he was told no one ordered from the restaurant.

As the victim walked back down the stairs, the second suspect stopped him, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He fought back and even pulled out his cell phone at one point, and the armed men took off.
