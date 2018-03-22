HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With former Texans assistant coach Mike Vrabel leaving the city to take a new job in Tennessee, his four-bedroom home in Bellaire is now on the market.
Vrabel's home was purchased in 2014 when he joined the Texans coaching staff. The home is now on the market for $1.99 million.
According to Realtor.com, the 5,840-square-foot home features a two-story entry hall with a grand staircase. A wine room, formal dining room and a chef's kitchen fill the first floor of the home.
On the second floor, you can find a game room, media room, master retreat with sitting area, three more beds and bathrooms. Outside, there is a loggia, kitchen and a heated pool.