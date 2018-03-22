EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3247217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking with ABC13 - Skirt Steak

1 Cut of Skirt SteakGOYA Sazon packetGOYA Adobo2 TBS GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 TSP GOYA Minced Garlic1 Jar GOYA ChimichurriGOYA Chorizo dicedWhite Onion Chopped1 Can GOYA Cannellini drained & washed1 cup Rainbow Chardcup Chicken Stock2 TBS butter- Season steak with Sazon. Rub in seasoning and add Adobo to taste.- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in pan. Cook steak in pan for 2-3 minutes on each side then remove and let rest.- In the same pan add remaining olive oil, onions, garlic and chorizo. Stir for about 1 minute on medium heat. Add rainbow chard and chicken stock and let simmer for up to 10 minutes then finish with butter and stir.- Cut steak into strips and serve on top of white bean mixture. Top steak with chimichurri sauce.