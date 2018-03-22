EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3245617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Jeff Ehling gets up close to the burned-out vehicles destroyed at a Houston auto repair shop.

The fire lit up the night sky. The sound of car horns blaring as flames destroyed five cars in a Houston auto shop.The fire started at the back of Poutous Auto Repair on Mills Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday.Video of the fire shows just how intense the flames were when firefighters arrived on the scene.You can see the vehicles engulfed by the fire.The Fire Marshall says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.The owner said the shop has an older RV on site that had electricity running to it. He believes the fire may have something to do with that.He is currently taking an inventory of the damaged vehicles, filing insurance forms and getting ready to contact the owners of the cars to tell them what happened.