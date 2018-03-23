  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Age is truly nothing but a number.

Twelve women over the age of 60 are proving that as they prepare to compete in the annual Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant.

Now in its 18th year, the pageant's theme for 2018 is the Age of Elegance.

"The theme reminds us that each stage in life provides new opportunities and to live each season to the fullest," said Lou Ann Nolan, Director of Madison Jobe Senior Center.

The contestants range in age from 63 to 85. They'll be competing for a $500 cash prize, a diamond necklace and a deluxe gift basket.

Not only are the women diverse in age, they also come from different backgrounds and have a variety of hobbies.

Contestant Betty O'Bannon, 85, stays active by volunteering at Highlands Community Center, while 80-year-old Sylvia Ramirez sings, plays guitar and works in her garden.

A playwright, water aerobics instructor and oil painting artist also round out the group.

But when it comes to the keys on aging gracefully, look no further than the contestants' life philosophies, which is also one of the categories they'll be judged on.

"I try to remember that yesterday is gone, today is almost over and tomorrow isn't promised. So for now, laugh through the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason," said 83-year-old Alice Moore.

Another contestant, 63-year-old Melinda Leza, said a professor once told her "poverty, failure and adversity do not define you, but create an opportunity to rise above."

Moore said that advice motivated her to return to college and earn her degree after dropping out as a freshman to help provide for her family.

If you want to watch the beauties compete, the pageant is April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center.

The event is free to attend, but you do need a ticket to get in. To reserve yours, call 713-477-0175 or email svarela@ci.pasadena.tx.us.

The pageant is open to women ages 60 and older.

Watch the video above to learn more about all 12 of the contestants.
