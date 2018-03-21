JJ WATT

Fourth grader's essay leads to chance J.J. Watt meeting

J.J. Watt got the chance to thank an Alief ISD fourth grade student for the kind words he wrote in a school assignment. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
J.J. Watt stepped up to help his hometown when Hurricane Harvey hit, and a young student got the chance to thank No. 99 in person.

Dillian Whiteside is a fourth grader in Alief ISD. He recently wrote an essay saying he would like to meet the Houston Texans star and thank him for all the work he has done to help the city.

His teacher posted the essay on Twitter, and the NFL superstar actually responded.



Whiteside got to travel to NRG Stadium on Wednesday to meet the man himself.

J.J. sent out a message of his own on Twitter, thanking Dillian for his kind words.

