Pooja's Great India Adventure

Hi, friends! Thanks for checking out my new blog! I'll be traveling to India with Gov. Greg Abbott this week and updating you along the way.Governor Abbott is going to India on a trade mission, funded by The Texas Economic Development Corporation. He and other business leaders will be touring Indian companies and meeting with both business and political leaders.They promise me there will be some BIG announcements involving business partnerships between India and Texas. One of the announcements even involves the Houston area!We'll be going to Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Agra.Mumbai is India's New York, except busier and more crowded. (Way more crowded.) Almost 22 million people live there, while 18 million live in New York City. Mumbai is in the western part of the country, and is its financial, commercial, and entertainment center.Bangalore is in the southern part of the country. It's the center of the country's huge Information Technology sector. In fact, some call it the "Silicon Valley" of India.Delhi is the capitol of India and the second most populated city in the world. It's kind of like the Washington D.C. of India - all government services are based here.Agra is very close to Delhi, and we'll be going there to visit the Taj Mahal. The ivory white marble monument was built in 1632 for the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to honor his beloved wife, who died during childbirth.The mausoleum attracts as many as 8 million visitors a year. I visited once as a child, and I'm excited to see it again!According to the governor's office, Texas exported about $2 billion in goods to India last year. Texas imported about $4 billion.The connection makes sense since so many Indian Americans call Texas home. Both Houston and Dallas have some of the largest Indian populations in the country.The non-profit India House estimates there are more than 140,000 Indians in the Houston area (we're counting Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties), and the number is growing quickly.I was amazed to find this statistic: According to the 2010 U.S. Census, more than 35 percent of Sugar Land residents are Asian, and Indians make up the area's largest Asian group.If you ever get a chance, check out The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sugar Land. The Hindi temple is beautiful, built out of 33,000 pieces of hand-carved Italian marble and Turkish limestone.Then, there's southwest Houston's Gandhi District, with its huge concentration of Indian and Pakistani shops and restaurants. If you've never been, head over to Hillcroft Avenue between Highway 59 and the Westpark Tollway. Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain even featured the district in one of his recent shows.We fly out of Austin Thursday morning and land Friday afternoon in Mumbai. That means you'll be able to watch my reports starting at 6 p.m. Friday!We're bringing special equipment so we'll be able to report live from India, which should be pretty interesting considering the 10.5 hour time difference! So, if I look a little loopy on TV, promise you'll give me a break!I'll also be updating this blog throughout the trip. We'll be posting lots of videos and photos on social media, too, so stay tuned!