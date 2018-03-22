Leigh Deiss is a Little League softball coach, but on Wednesday night, she was a delivery woman.When she was leaving her Deer Park neighborhood this morning, she started to see boxes in the street."Either trash or someone threw them there," she first thought. "I get to all the packages and they were still taped and they had the labels on them and everything, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, this is people's stuff."Leigh said she loaded up all the packages and then checked her GPS.She delivered the packages one by one.We're waiting to hear back from FedEx to see how this happened.In the meantime, people here are thanking Leigh for her random act of kindness.She said at no point did she think about the package bombs in Austin."Never crossed my mind," Leigh said. "I was happy to be able to do it because a lot of people would've just, they would leave it there."