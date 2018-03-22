Pick your own strawberries at Blessington Farms in Wallis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3239872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Where to find farmers markets in your area

Do you love strawberries?SkyDrone13 is taking you over Blessington Farms in Wallis, where you can see strawberry fields ripe for the picking, and just in time for some beautiful spring weather.The farm is hosting a strawberry sale on Thursday and Friday for just $3.50 a pound, while the berries last.Blessington Farms will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Their address is 510 Chisolm Trail, in Wallis. You can learn more on their website,