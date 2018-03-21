PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida --A Florida man is accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, driving the car and then later dropping off the infant at another store.
WPTV reported that a black Kia Rio was left running with a 5 1/2-month-old baby inside at a gas station in Palm Beach County, Fla.
Surveillance video captured the suspect, 23-year-old Marquise Hudson, around 3:24 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect walked around the vehicle, got inside and quickly drove away.
Minutes later, the owner of the Kia ran outside the store and noticed his vehicle was gone.
After taking the car, Hudsont was captured on surveillance camera at another gas station. He was seen carrying the car seat to the entrance of the gas station.
"The doors were locked, so he came up and was banging on the door frantically. The overnight clerk came up to the door, and I guess shouted through the door, 'What's going on? He kept saying, 'Take this baby, take this baby, so he just opened the door and took the baby and called the police from there," worker Michelle Ashby told WPTV.
The baby was left unharmed, WPTV reported.
Investigators said the stolen vehicle was recovered, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.
In a tweet, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they had captured Hudson with a tip from his mother.
Hey Marquise Hudson, thanks to your mom we have you in custody for Grand Theft Auto & Kidnapping after you carjacked a KIA with a baby inside. #BUSTED pic.twitter.com/YzxlL9uI1R— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 21, 2018