METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger, police say (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston METRO police say a bus driver was stabbed in the neck by a passenger. The incident took place in the 10600 block of MLK near Airport.

Police say it started as a disturbance between a passenger and the driver. The driver apparently confiscated a knife from the passenger once, but the passenger returned with a second knife to stab the driver in the neck.

The driver narrowly avoided hitting a home with the bus.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say METRO bus driver stabbed in neck in southeast Houston



According to witnesses, he then ran out into traffic to flag down someone to help. A neighbor called 911 and applied pressure to the wound.

A police officer arrived on the scene and shocked the suspect, taking him down and into custody.

The driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. He is expected to survive the stabbing.

There's no word on the possible charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
metrobusbus driverdriverstabbingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
More Video