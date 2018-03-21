Jury awards family millions after doctor left before finishing operation

EMBED </>More Videos

A jury has awarded a family another $12.39-million in punitive damages in case of Fresno doctor who walked out before operation was complete. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A jury has awarded a family another $12.39-million in punitive damages in case of Fresno doctor who walked out before the operation was complete. A jury awarded the family $55.6 million in general damages Monday.

Silvino Perez went into Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno needing heart surgery in 2012 and he never really came out.

Six years later, he hasn't woken up.

Investigators say the surgeon, Dr. Pervaiz Chaudhry, left before finishing the operation by closing the 70-year-old's chest.

Months later, the California Department of Public Health fined the hospital $175,000 without naming the patient.

CRMC reached a settlement with Perez's family before this trial, but still faces at least five more lawsuits related to Dr. Chaudhry's performance and one more from the whistleblower.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
lawsuitcourt caseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Show More
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
More Video