Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring.

Your sneezes, coughs and sniffles may have started sooner than ever before this year thanks to an early spring allergy season that may wreak havoc on your health.

We are in the thick of oak pollen season here in Houston, and Tuesday's count came in at 4,343 parts per cubic meter of air. That's over 4,000 pollen particles in an area roughly the size of your washing machine and dryer.When you include other trees, the count topped 5,244, the highest in over five years. Anything over 1,500 is considered "extremely heavy."Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this third week in March is historically the peak of oak pollen season, and the count should come down significantly by Easter weekend with showers and storms next week helping to wash the pollen away.