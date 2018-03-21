HEALTH & FITNESS

Pollen problems? 3rd week of March is historically peak of oak pollen season

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this third week in March is historically the peak of oak pollen season

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are in the thick of oak pollen season here in Houston, and Tuesday's count came in at 4,343 parts per cubic meter of air. That's over 4,000 pollen particles in an area roughly the size of your washing machine and dryer.

When you include other trees, the count topped 5,244, the highest in over five years. Anything over 1,500 is considered "extremely heavy."
RELATED: How pollen affects your health

EMBED More News Videos

Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring.



Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this third week in March is historically the peak of oak pollen season, and the count should come down significantly by Easter weekend with showers and storms next week helping to wash the pollen away.

SEE ALSO: 5 habits that make your allergies worse
EMBED More News Videos

Your sneezes, coughs and sniffles may have started sooner than ever before this year thanks to an early spring allergy season that may wreak havoc on your health.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthweatherallergiesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Yoga spot 'Kaia Fit' now open In Memorial
Men's salon 'The Gents Place' debuts In River Oaks
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Show More
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
More Video