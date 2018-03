La Porte residents warned after rabid bat found

La Porte police are asking residents to be on the lookout for bats after two tested positive for rabies.The first one was found dead outside a home on Fairway Drive near Highway 146 on March 8. The second was found in the same neighborhood two weeks later.There have been no reports of human exposure.If you come across a bat, do not touch it. Call La Porte police so they can have someone collect and test it.