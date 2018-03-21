Pregnant woman ends up on car hood after chasing thieves

A pregnant woman in Florida ended up in a dangerous situation while she was trying to stop suspects from stealing her purse.Surveillance video captured the woman on top of a moving car trying to fight off the thieves."I was on the car. I was on the car, stopping them. They were, like, taking me," Cassandra Better said.The crooks got away with $3,000 in cash and a diamond ring."I know a lot of people are like, 'why would you do that?' But in a moment like that, you're not going to just sit there," Better said.No arrests have been made.