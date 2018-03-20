FOOD & DRINK

Target continues unicorn trend with new flavored ice cream

EMBED </>More Videos

Just when you thought the trend was slowly dying, one ice cream company is making sure unicorns continue its peak in 2018. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From floaties to onesies, to even Starbucks' frappuccinos, unicorns were the biggest trend of 2017.

Just when you thought the trend was slowly dying, a Target brand ice cream is making sure unicorns continue its peak in 2018.

Earlier this week, Target announced the release of "Unicorn Magic," the latest ice cream flavor from the Market Pantry Brand.

According to an Instagram post by Candy Hunting, which posts on the latest junk food updates, the ice cream is described to have a "pink fruit base with sour blue raspberry swirl, a frosting swirl, and glitter candy bits."

Unicorn stans, the mythical creature flavored ice cream can be found at your nearby Target.

No unicorns were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodice creamfoodu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chinatown's 'Crawfish & Beignets' transforms into 'Nick's Crawfish'
Hit the kolache trail for the best kolaches in Texas
Calif. native chosen to make Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding cake
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Show More
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
16-year-old on life support still walks and eats tacos
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
More Video