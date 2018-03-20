Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County man may not receive charges in the suspected shooting death of his father.

According to detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old man reportedly shot and killed his dad in a case of self-defense.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the 16900 block of Woodburn Drive, where they say the 47-year-old man was beating his wife and threatened to shoot her when his son stepped into her rescue.

The son allegedly ended up firing the fatal shot that killed his father.

At this time, the case will be handed over to a grand jury.

Investigators say that it's more than likely that the son will not face charges, as it appears to be a case of self-defense.

