HEALTH & FITNESS

Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want to preserve your brain, you need to reach for more greens, researchers say. (KTRK)

By
Pass the salad! A new study shows that eating leafy green vegetables every day may help preserve memory and thinking skills as you age.

The journal Neurology published the study. It found that people who ate leafy greens had brains that functioned as well as people 11 years younger, compared to those who ate little or none.

Dark leafy greens are packed with nutrients like folate, vitamin K and antioxidants, which all play a role in brain health.

You don't have to eat bowl after bowl either. The brain benefits were seen among people who ate roughly one and a third cups of raw greens a day, or about a half-cup of cooked dark, leafy greens.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfooddietmemory lossu.s. & worldresearchstudy
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video