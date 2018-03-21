Multi-Media Account Executive

KTRK-TV ABC13 Houston, the ABC-TV Owned Television Station is hiring a Multimedia Account Executive. The Multimedia Account Executive will be responsible for generating revenue across all ABC13 properties and platforms including digital and social. Additional responsibilities would include achieving revenue goals for new business, and increasing station revenue/share on existing accounts.
Responsibilities
Manage agency & client relationships through day-to-day contact
Look for opportunities to develop and monetize solutions for clients, and ensure clients receive superior service
Understand client objectives and develop solutions through Marketing that meets or exceeds customer needs
Negotiate and manage deals across multiple ABC13 properties, including TV, Digital and Social Media platforms
Basic Qualifications
Media sales experience
Demonstrated & sustained track record of revenue growth & superior client interactions
Detail-oriented, reliable, self-starter
Excellent computer skills, especially Microsoft Office; Excel, Word, Powerpoint
Exceptional communication, negotiation & presentation skills a must
Capacity to work and analyze numeric data including research data
Able to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
Strength in and a track record of prospecting, generating proposals and closing new business
Ability to understand brand & marketing objectives
Qualifications
Knowledge of and/or experience with Digital/Social advertising strongly recommended
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
To be considered all interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 538327BR
Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
No Telephone Calls Please
