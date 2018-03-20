FRESNO, California --'Skydive Yosemite' is now open for jumping. According to their Facebook page, this has been a yearlong effort to get everything ready for bookings.
There are several skydiving packages available on their website.
The most expensive $299 package lets you skydive from 13,000 feet. It includes a flight above Yosemite National Park with views of El Capitan and Half Dome with a nearly 60-second freefall.
For $199 you can drop 8,000 feet which includes a flight with views of the Sierra and a 15-second freefall drop.
A preview video of what the experience is like is one of the top posts on their Facebook page.
The facility also lists an offer for marriage proposals. They will place a large "Will You Marry Me" Banner in the landing area.
According to their website, "you and yours will land next to the banner, the rest is in your hands..."