'Paloma Nails' Brings 'Non-Toxic' Nail Care To The Heights

HOUSTON --A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 714 Yale St. in the Heights, the fresh addition is called Paloma Nails.
This newcomer bills itself as "Houston's first non-toxic nail salon," according to its website, and features a wide array of services. The salon also features a guaranteed no-chip policy for any standard or all-inclusive service within 24 hours of an appointment.
Look for services such as the "All-In" manicure or pedicure, which includes an exfoliating sugar scrub treatment, an extended massage and polish application. There's also the "Etcetera" service for hands or feet, which includes polish removal, cuticle care and treatment, a moisturizing olive and jojoba oil massage and nail strengthening treatment. (You can check out the full list of services here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new nail salon has made a promising start.
Ellen B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 13th, said, "I felt so pampered, and more than that, Paloma is incredibly clean, well-decorated and it's obvious they treat their employees fairly."
And Linh H. said, "Great service! I came to both locations (Royal Oaks and Heights). I can tell they use high-quality products without smelling bad. I had The Standard manicure, which includes massage and regular polish."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Paloma Nails is open daily from 10am-7pm.
