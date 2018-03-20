FACEBOOK

Unlink your Facebook account from third-party apps with these tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Your Facebook account probably has way more apps linked to it than you think. Here are some tips on how to unlink them. (Shutterstock)

By
MENLO PARK, California --
Your Facebook account probably has way more apps linked to it than you think. And this is a big deal, since some apps allow location tracking while others upload your phone contacts and even photos.

To revoke app permissions, follow these steps on your Facebook page:

  • Go to "account settings."
  • Click "apps" on the left-hand sidebar.
  • Click the "X" on the right of each app to revoke access to your data.
  • Confirm "remove" when the window prompts you to do so.
  • You can also disable Facebook's "platform" feature, which stops Facebook from integrating with games and other apps for login purposes in the future.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebookdata breachconsumerconsumer concernswebsitesappappsmobile appsocial appssocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
CNET executive editor discusses Facebook data mining scandal
Facebook stock plunges after Trump-affiliated firm obtained user data
FACEBOOK
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook
Dad forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Suspected killer arrested in Facebook Live murder
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
You may be due money if you own a Playstation 3
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Show More
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
More News
Top Video
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
More Video