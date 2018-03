Go to "account settings."

Click "apps" on the left-hand sidebar.

Click the "X" on the right of each app to revoke access to your data.

Confirm "remove" when the window prompts you to do so.

You can also disable Facebook's "platform" feature, which stops Facebook from integrating with games and other apps for login purposes in the future.



Your Facebook account probably has way more apps linked to it than you think. And this is a big deal, since some apps allow location tracking while others upload your phone contacts and even photos.To revoke app permissions, follow these steps on your Facebook page: