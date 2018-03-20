If you suspect the package contains a bomb, or radiological, biological or a chemical threat, isolate the area immediately, call 911, and then wash your hands with soap and water.

A series of violent - and sometimes deadly - package bombings in Texas have people feeling concerned for their well-being.Law enforcement officials investigating the blasts in Austin and Shertz, Texas say you should be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary, including suspicious mail or packages.If you find a suspicious letter or package, do not handle it or pick it up. Immediately clear the area of people and pets, and call authorities.Misspelled words, badly typed or written lettering, restrictive markings and no return address could indicate trouble.If a package is sent with an incorrect title or addressed to a title only, it has the potential to be dangerous if opened.If the package is lopsided, uneven, rigid or bulky in appearance, it may contain potential hazards inside.Postal officials say letters or packages sealed with excessive amounts or tape may be dangerous.Foreign postmarks and excessive amounts of postage should be a red flag this package might contain something harmful.If you see stains, discoloration or crystallization on the wrapper, this could be evidence of a chemical or biological hazard inside.While postal officials said you should never open, smell or taste a suspicious package, the presence of odors out of the ordinary should be a clue of a dangerous parcel.This could be evidence of a package bomb.Envelopes containing an unknown powder have been reported throughout the United States, especially after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. If you receive a powdered envelope, call 911 and evacuate the area.If you should receive a suspicious package at work, you should inform your boss or human resources department, and activate your workplace emergency plan.